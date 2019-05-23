Man electrocuted while working at Cass County farm

Police have identified the man who was electrocuted Thursday while working at a Cass County farm.

It happened at Sparks Cedarlee Farms in the 59000 block of Gards Prairie Road.

Emergency responders found that an employee was electrocuted while constructing a new storage facility at the farm.

Rocky Stoner, a 19-year-old from Marcellus, was moving a metal roof truss with another employee. Stoner was holding the steel truss while the other employee worked a fork lift to move the truss into position.

During this movement, the truss touched a nearby power line, electrocuting Stoner.

The other employee immediately called 911 and rendered aid. Stoner was taken to an area hospital, but he was unable to be revived.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

