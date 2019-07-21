Man in critical condition after almost drowning near Michigan City beach

A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after he nearly drowned in Lake Michigan Saturday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., the Indiana DNR says Christian Rosete, of Michigan City, was swimming with family near Washington Park Beach when waves overcame him, and he did not resurface.

First responders and good Samaritans rescued Rosete from the water. He was then taken to the hospital.

When the incident happened, the DNR reports it was "red flag" swimming conditions, meaning no one was allowed to be in the lake.

Indiana Conservation Officers are conducting an investigation.