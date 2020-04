One man is dead after a car accident in Lagrange County.

It happened last night just before 7pm near the 4000 block of West State Road 120.

When officers arrived, they found a car rolled onto its side with the driver trapped.

53-year-old Trent Mcdowell died on scene.

Authorities say he was traveling east on State Road 120 when it ran off the edge of the road, crashing into a tree and rolling over.

The crash remains under investigation.