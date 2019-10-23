Man dies from injuries after being hit by cars in LaGrange County

The LaGrange County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that a man hit by cars while bicycling has died.

Fifty-year-old Richard Bontrager, of LaGrange, was riding his bike north on County Road 00 EW from County Road 200 South when he was hit by an unknown vehicle.

As a result of that initial crash, he was left lying in the road, where he was hit again by a 2003 Ford F-150.

He was transported by helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital.

The Allen County Coroner's Office contacted the LaGrange County Sheriff's Office Wednesday to inform them that Bontrager had died as a result of injuries sustained in the LaGrange County collisions.

Police say they continue to investigate, and they ask that anyone with information about the crimes contact the sheriff's office at 260 463-4791 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP.

