Man dies after weekend crash in Elkhart County

A 95-year-old man has died from his injuries after an Elkhart County crash over the weekend.

It happened Sunday just before 11:10 a.m. at State Road 13 and County Road 36.

Police say Joseph Ryder, of Topeka, was traveling east in a Toyota Highlander on 36 when he disregarded a stop sign, colliding with a Dodge Grand Caravan. Ryder's vehicle then left the roadway, overturned and hit a fence.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital Tuesday around 11:30 p.m.

The other driver, a 66-year-old Millersburg man, reportedly suffered only neck pain.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

