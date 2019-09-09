Niles reserve sergeant dies after motorcycle crash caused by cat

A reserve sergeant with the Niles Police Department died after crashing a motorcycle while attempting to avoid a cat that ran into the roadway.

It happened Sunday evening on 17th Street near Broadway in Niles.

Reserve Sergeant Kenneth Ray lost control of the motorcycle, tipping it on its side.

Ray died at the scene of the crash. His female passenger was transported to the hospital by ambulance where she was treated and released.

Police say Ray and his passenger weren't wearing helmets at the time of the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

Ray had been with the Niles Police Department for 24 years.

