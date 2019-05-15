Man dies after jumping into water from cliff near Logansport

Officials say a man drowned after jumping into water from a cliff in Cass County Wednesday afternoon.

The man jumped about 63 feet, struggled at the surface and eventually became unresponsive, according to a release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

First responders were called to Cass County's France Park around 1:50 p.m. A man and a woman who were kayaking told officials a man yelled to them from a rock ledge above, then he jumped into the water.

The kayakers paddled to try to help the man and attempted to get him a flotation device, but he became unresponsive. They remained with him and kept him at the surface until a Logansport Fire Department boat arrived.

The man was moved to the beach area and pronounced dead. He will not be identified until family has been notified.

The DNR release says the incident is being investigated as a drowning, but the official cause has yet to be determined by the Cass County Coroner's Office.

