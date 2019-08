A 52-year-old man has died after getting hit by a car in Benton Township.

It happened on Monday around 11 a.m. on Napier Avenue near Columbus Avenue.

Police say David Mark Snyder was struck by a Chevy Equinox while he was walking on Napier near the fog line.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but in a news release sent to our station Thursday afternoon, police say Snyder died from his injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.