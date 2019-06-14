Man dies after being pushed into Cass Co. lake while playing with sons

An Illinois man died after being hospitalized for injuries sustained when he was playing on a dock on a Cass County lake with his sons and he was pushed into the water.

Parish W. Swanson, of Aurora, Illinois, and his sons were playing on a dock on Donnell Lake in Penn Township when he was pushed off the dock, according to a release from the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened around 4:31 p.m. on June 8.

Swanson was under the water for some time before his sons were able to bring him back to the shore. CPR was administered on him before he was taken by ambulance to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said Friday that Swanson succumbed to the injuries sustained in the incident. No foul play is suspected, and the investigation has been closed as an accidental death.

