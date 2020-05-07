Man dead after motorcycle rear ends vehicle in Elkhart County

A 36-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a vehicle Thursday evening in Elkhart County.

The call came in around 5:16 p.m. for a crash at State Road 119, between County Road 15 and County Road 17.

Authorities say Christopher Moyer, of Nappanee, was heading northeast on State Road 119, just northeast of County Road 15, in his 2003 Harley Davidson. A 2002 Ford Explorer was slowing down in the lane, for a another vehicle entering a private drive in the 22000 block of State Road 120.

According to authorities, Moyer didn't slow down and rear-ended the Ford Explorer. Moyer wasn't wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.