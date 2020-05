One man is dead after a crash in Elkhart County.

Police were called to U.S. Highway 20, just west of County Road 27, at 10:51 p.m. Monday.

Officials say Zachary Paul, 26 of Ohio, was traveling west bound on U.S. 20 when his vehicle ran off the south side of the ride, rolled over and entered a wooded area.

Police say he was not wearing a seat belt.

Paul was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.