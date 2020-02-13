Man convicted in parking lot shooting attacked in prison

A Florida man who was convicted of manslaughter in the shooting death of an unarmed black man during a parking lot dispute was attacked in prison and has been transferred to protective custody.

A defense lawyer says Michael Drejka was hit in the head Tuesday with a sock that had a lock inside, which caused him to get five stitches.

Drejka's wife told his attorneys he's now living in fear.

Drejka was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the death of Markeis McGlockton in 2018. Drejka confronted McGlockton's girlfriend, who was parked in a handicapped space outside a store.

