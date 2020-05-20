Man charged with murdering son in La Porte County

A man has been charged with murdering his son in La Porte County.

Jeremiah J. Wetzel, 33, died Monday night after a shooting in the 8200 west block of CR 1500 South in rural Cass Township.

Jason I. Wetzel, a 58-year-old from Wantah, was served with an arrest warrant Wednesday for the murder of his son.

He is being held on a $1,000,000 cash-only bond.





From the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office:



The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office announces the arrest of Jason I. WETZEL (58 YOA) of Wantah, for Murder. Jason is the biological father of Jeremiah J. WETZEL, the shooting victim.

On Monday night (05/18/20), the referenced shooting occurred at the WETZEL residence located in the 8200 west block of CR 1500 South, in rural Cass Township. Since then, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division have tirelessly investigated the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This morning (05/20/20), an autopsy occurred at Franciscan Health, Michigan City campus. The death of Jeremiah was ruled a homicide.

Later in the day, detectives presented probable cause to La Porte County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Julianne Havens and later to La Porte County Circuit Court from the findings of their investigation. As a result, an arrest warrant was issued for Jason WETZEL for the offense of Murder. The warrant was served to him shortly thereafter in the La Porte County Jail (LCJ) where he was already being held.

Jason WETZEL remains housed in the LCJ and is being held on a $1,000,000.00 cash-only bond through Circuit Court.

Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

