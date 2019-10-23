Man charged with murder in shooting outside SB gas station turns himself in

A man accused of ambushing and murdering another man outside a South Bend gas station has turned himself in.

Raymond Dotson Jr., 34, who has been charged with murder in the death of 36-year-old Joshua Lamot Flinn outside a Phillips 66 gas station Saturday, surrendered to police Wednesday, according to a tweet from Michiana Crime Stoppers.

Police say in a probable cause affidavit that Dotson got into an argument with Flinn inside the gas station.

When Dotson's friend tried to get him to leave the store, Dotson did, but he called out to Flinn. With his gun drawn, Dotson allegedly waited until Flinn exited the store, then shot him.

Dotson's friend reportedly told police he never saw Flinn draw a gun, but he believed him to be in possession of one. Police discovered an airsoft gun on Flinn when they arrived and found him dead.

Dotson is being held without bond at the St. Joseph County Jail. He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Thursday afternoon.

