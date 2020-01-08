Man charged with murder of 20-year-old found dead over weekend

Dominique Williams, 28, who was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Deshawn Pfeifer, officially has been charged with felony murder.

Pfeifer's body was found Saturday afternoon in an alley in the 1300 block of Corby Boulevard. Williams was arrested Monday night.

Williams was booked at the St. Joseph County Jail, where he remains in custody. Probable cause was found, and he's being held without bond.

He is scheduled to appear before a St. Joseph County Superior Court judge Thursday afternoon for his arraignment.

