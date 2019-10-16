Man charged with murder after brother's suspicious death in La Porte

A man has been charged with murder and aggravated battery after his brother was found dead with what police initially called "an injury that was suspicious in nature."

Paul M. DelRio, 41, of La Porte, was found dead early Monday morning in the 200 block of Johnson Road. The discovery launched a death investigation.

On Wednesday, an autopsy was performed, but the cause of death was not announced, nor was any further clarity provided on the suspicious nature of DelRio's injury.

But police did say his brother, 37-year-old Gyle R. DelRio, of La Porte, was arrested in connection to the death.

Gyle DelRio is being held without bond in the La Porte County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

