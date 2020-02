The man charged after threatening police officers will be sentenced Tuesday.

Robin Peppers is charged with intimidation after posting multiple YouTube videos in July 2018.

In those videos, Peppers talked about how he was homeless and slept outside the Mishawaka Police Department.

He also called those officers incompetent. Police say he targeted a specific officer.

His sentencing was originally scheduled for Feb. 20, but was rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 25 and 9 a.m.