Man charged with felony murder in 2019 shooting

A man has been charged with felony murder in the death of a South Bend teen last fall.

Makyi Toliver, 19, faces charges in Curtis Frazier's death.

Prosecutors say Toliver and Frazier were planning to rob another man when that victim shot both of them, killing Frazier.

Now Toliver faces felony murder charges because prosecutors say the two were planning to rob the other man when Frazier was killed.

It all happened on Sampson Street between Calvert and Randolph last September.

Officers found the two shot when they got there, and Frazier was pronounced dead at the scene.

