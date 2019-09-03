Man charged with calling in false Cass Co. bomb threat appears in court

A court hearing for a man accused of calling in a false bomb threat at the Cass County Courthouse was held Tuesday.

Patrick McMeeken is charged with three felonies. If convicted, he could face a life sentence.

The threat was made on June 21 just before 8:45 a.m. Dispatchers received two 911 calls indicating a bomb had been placed in the courthouse and would go off when the timer expired.

Everyone in the building was evacuated.

Deputies and a K-9 unit searched the building and did not find anything.

