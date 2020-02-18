Man charged with burglary after SWAT situation

A 46-year-old has been arrested after a SWAT situation last week in Mishawaka.

Chris Sellers was charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into someone's home and stealing several items, including an Xbox, laptop and a gun in the 500 block of Burdette Street, near Milburn.

Police tried to serve a search warrant at the house Thursday, but the people inside would not come out. The stolen property was recovered from the home.

Sellers was scheduled for a hearing Tuesday afternoon.

