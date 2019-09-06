Man charged with battery, neglect for child's burns appears in court

A Marshall County man accused of having a hand in his girlfriend's 2-year-old son's serious burns appeared in court Friday.

Thirty-one-year-old Micah Kunkle faces five felony counts of battery and neglect.

Dawn Walter, the child's 31-year-old mother, reportedly admitted she didn't take her injured son to the doctor. She says the burns happened under Kunkle's watch.

Kunkle reportedly says the boy was in a bathtub and turned on hot water, but documents say otherwise, pointing out that the boy had no injuries on his feet or legs.

Kunkle is scheduled to go on trial on Sept. 24.

