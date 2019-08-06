Man charged with OWI after fatal Michigan City hit-and-run

A man is facing charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run collision in Michigan City.

The crash happened Monday just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of Jackson Street and Michigan Boulevard.

Police say a black Cadillac hit 31-year-old Danielle Stevens, of Michigan City, as she crossed the road in a crosswalk.

A bystander tried to give Stevens CPR and emergency responders took over when they arrived on the scene, but Stevens later died at the hospital.

The driver, Billy Morgan, of Michigan City, allegedly did not stop, but he was eventually located by officers in the 300 block of Greeley Avenue.

Morgan has been charged with Level 4 felony operating while intoxicated causing death and Level 3 felony leaving the scene of a collision.

Police continue to investigate the crash. They offered their thanks to witnesses and first responders who helped officers pursue and locate Morgan.

