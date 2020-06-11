Man charged in professor's murder appears in court

A Goshen man charged in a Goshen College professor's death makes a court appearance.

Winston Corbett, 24, is charged with murder and attempted murder of James Miller, and his wife, Linda, who was seriously injured during a burglary at their home back in October 2011.

Miller died of blunt and sharp force injuries during the invasion.

According to the Goshen News, Corbett, who was 16 at the time of Miller's death, was arrested in October 2018 after police pursued a lead in the investigation.

His trial was pushed back due to the pandemic, and it's now expected to start in November.

He's scheduled to be back in court on October 1.