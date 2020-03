A man has been arrested in connection with Wednesday's pipe bomb incidentin St. Joseph County.

Christian Nowak, 22, has been charged with two counts of Possession of a Destructive Device, each a level 5 felony.

A Level 5 felony sentencing ranges from one to six years.

Nowak's is being held in the St. Joseph County Jail until his initial bail hearing scheduled for Monday, March 30 at 1 p.m.