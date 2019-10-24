Man charged in deadly gas station shooting appears in court

The man accused of shooting and killing another man outside a South Bend gas station last weekend made his first appearance in court Thursday.

Raymond Dotson Jr. is charged with murder in the death of 36-year-old Joshua Flinn outside a Phillips 66 gas station. Dotson turned himself in to police Wednesday morning.

Police say Dotson got into an argument with Flinn inside the gas station.

He's being held without bond in the St. Joseph County Jail.

Dotson will be back in court on Nov. 6.

