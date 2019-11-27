Man charged in deadly January crash to serve at least 23 years in prison

A man charged in a deadly January crash will serve at least 23 years in prison.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Herald Palladium, Jose Humberto Canedo was sentenced Monday to 23-35 years in prison, after a crash that killed two people on Red Arrow Highway in Van Buren County.

Canedo crossed the center line and hit a Jeep head-on.

The crash killed a 73-year-old woman and a six-year-old child.

Canedo had originally been arrested in mid-January on a warrant for failure to appear for a show cause hearing on a charge of operating while intoxicated while police and prosecutors investigated the crash.

During his sentencing, Canedo was given credit for 283 days already served in the Van Buren County Jail.

