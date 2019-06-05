Man charged in connection with Mishawaka police chase

A man has been charged in connection with a police chase in Mishawaka earlier this week.

Twenty-three-year-old Malik Grayson is charged with resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.

Grayson is accused of speeding away after a Mishawaka police officer tried stopping him. It happened Monday morning around 10 in the area of Grove and Cedar streets. Police say Grayson nearly hit some city workers who were patching the street when he sped away in his 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt.

The officer suffered minor injuries after his car hit the Ace Hardware store on Cedar. Grayson allegedly used his Chevy to push the police car into the Ace Hardware as the officer attempted to shield the endangered city workers.

The incident started when a Mishawaka police officer saw the Chevy Grayson allegedly was driving cross a double yellow line.

Grayson then sped off, according to a probable cause affidavit released Wednesday by the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office, later endangering the city workers and pushing the police car into the building.

Grayson's Chevy also hit several cars in the Jordan Ford lots where he reportedly lost control, eventually crashing into a Ford truck. During that collision, Grayson reportedly was thrown into the passenger seat.

Police ordered him out of the Chevy and saw a green substance later determined to be marijuana.

Grayson, who was already on probation, is set to be in court for a hearing on June 13.

