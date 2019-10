The man charged with one of the most notorious murders in Michiana in the last decade appeared in court Monday.

Winston Corbett is charged with the murder of Goshen College professor James Miller during a home invasion in 2011.

Miller died of blunt and sharp force injuries during the invasion. The crime went unsolved for years. Corbett was just 16 when he allegedly killed Corbett.

His trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 6, 2020.