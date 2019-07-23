Man charged for allegedly beating fellow inmate at Elkhart Co. Jail

A former Elkhart County Jail inmate is accused of beating another inmate who refused to take a shower.

Fifty-seven-year-old Eric White Sr. is charged with aggravated battery, according to our reporting partners at The Goshen News.

Investigators, citing images from surveillance video at the jail, said the victim refused another inmate's direction to take a shower on March 3. White was then seen going into the victim's cell with three other inmates.

White allegedly yelled at the victim, pulled him off the bunk bed and punched and kicked him.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later told investigators he needed multiple surgeries for his injuries.

Two other inmates backed up the allegations, and a warrant for White's arrest has been issued.

