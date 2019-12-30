Man charged after ex-girlfriend found dead on Christmas Day at Chicago motel

A Chicago man is accused of beating and fatally strangling his ex-girlfriend after the mother of two was found dead in a motel room on Christmas Day.

Juanita Hankins, 32, was found dead on Christmas Day after family members called police because she wasn't home to watch her two young daughters open their presents. (Source: Juanita Hankins/Facebook/WBBM/CNN)

Jeffrey Finley-Scott, 33, was denied bond Saturday on a murder charge in the death of his ex-girlfriend, 32-year-old Juanita Hankins. He remains hospitalized with stab wounds he allegedly inflicted on himself shortly after the crime.

Hankins, a mother of two, dated Finley-Scott in the summer and fall. Prosecutors and family say their recent breakup was “explosive,” involving numerous texts in which Finley-Scott threatened to harm Hankins.

Hankins filed a police report Dec. 16 against Finley-Scott for posting intimate videos of them without her consent. She told family members she was “done with” him.

Stacy Starnes, Hankins’ aunt, says they don’t know why, on Christmas Eve, Hankins met up with Finley-Scott at a Chicago motel. According to prosecutors, the two drank and hang out at the motel, even appearing in a Facebook Live video together.

“To see her on that video, knowing that she had just said she’s done with this guy, that’s something that we will never know the answer to,” Starnes said.

The motel housekeeper found Hankins dead at 10:48 a.m. on Christmas Day.

Family members had called police when Hankins didn’t return home to watch her 4-year-old and 6-year-old daughters open their presents.

Prosecutors accuse Finley-Scott of choking and slamming Hankins on the motel room floor then strangling her until she fell unresponsive. An autopsy conducted Thursday determined the mother died of strangulation.

“What he has taken from our family cannot be replaced,” Starnes said. “Christmas will never be the same for any of us.”

Surveillance video shows Finley-Scott leaving the motel alone just after 3 a.m. and driving away in Hankins’ car. Before he was taken into custody, the suspect allegedly got into a hit-and-run accident and stabbed himself with a knife.

Finley-Scott is due back in court on Monday. He has five prior felony convictions.

