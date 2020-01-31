Man charged after allegedly killing puppy in clothes dryer

A man has been charged after police say he admitted to killing a 3-week-old puppy by putting it in a clothes dryer.

He told officers he did it because "Cammie" was being mean to the house cat, according to police.

South Bend police say 18-year-old Jeremy Lindsey was arrested just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night in the 500 block of Sherman Avenue.

According to probable cause documents, Lindsey's dad, Justin Duis, told police that his wife, Danielle Chubb, found the dead puppy. She told police that Lindsey took her to where the dead animal was lying on a couch. She recalled that the puppy was scraped up and looked like it had been hit by a car.

Chubb told officers that when she went to do laundry later in the day, she discovered that the dryer was full of blood and hair.

She told her husband, and they called police.

Officers spoke with Lindsey, and they say he admitted to killing the puppy.

"Given the nature and circumstances of this crime, the State has a concern of the safety of the community, as well as the safety of Jeremy Lindsey," the probable cause documents state, in a request that Lindsey be detained until bail hearing and a mental assessment can be conducted.

Lindsey was formally charged Friday with killing a domestic animal, a level 6 felony; torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, a level 6 felony; and cruelty to an animal, a class A misdemeanor.

The sentencing range for a level 6 felony is ½ to 2 ½ years. The sentencing range for a class A misdemeanor is up to 1 year.

Lindsey's initial bail hearing and arraignment are scheduled for Monday, February 3.

