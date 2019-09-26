Man charged after 2 bodies found in motel room

Police have identified two bodies that were found inside a Michigan City motel room, and a man has been charged with dealing meth and two counts of failing to report a dead body.

Michigan City officers were dispatched early Tuesday morning to ABC Motel in the 3900 block of Franklin Street.

After they gained access to the room, officers found three people. Two of them were deceased.

The deceased have been identified as 26-year-old Christina Rossetti and 29-year-old Zachary Granzo.

The third person was taken to the Michigan City Police Department.

A search of the motel room led to the seizure of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, police say.

Jesse J. Brockman, a 44-year-old from Michigan City, was arrested at the police department and charged with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; and two counts of failure to report a dead body, an A misdemeanor.

He is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Lieutenant Tim Richardson from the LaPorte County Drug Task Force is the lead investigator. Anyone who may have any information on this incident is encouraged to contact Lt. Richardson at (219) 874-3221, Ext. 1068.

