Man behind Sparky The Clown to undergo surgery Friday

The man who plays a beloved Michiana clown is preparing for surgery Friday.

Barry Naragon is the man behind Sparky The Clown. For the last two years, he's been battling essential tremors, which cause parts of his body to shake uncontrollably.

It's slowed down his life, and also the life of Sparky.

On Friday, he'll undergo deep brain stimulation at Rush University Hospital in Chicago.

16 News Now caught up with him and his granddaughter Thursday.

"They're going to drill a nickel-sized hole, and then they're going to put in a stimulator that he will be able to control with essentially a phone that will help control the tremors to reduce them," said Morgan Naragon, Barry Naragon's granddaughter.

Barry Naragon said he is scared but ready, and his doctors told him there's about an 80% success rate with this surgery.

16 News Now will keep following his progress.

