Two people arrested in Michigan City homicide investigation

Two people have been charged and are now behind bars in connection to a homicide investigation in Michigan City, Indiana.

On Tuesday, 20-year-old Christopher Deal (top left) was arrested and charged with aiding, inducing, or causing murder, while 22-year-old Mark A. Wright Jr. (top right) was arrested after a short foot pursuit in the area of Lafayette Street and South Street.

On Sunday, April 5, at 8 p.m. dispatch received several 911 calls about shots being fired in the area of Detroit Street and Franklin Street and that a person had been shot.

Authorities arrived on the scene and located 29-year-old Sirus Scott, of Chicago, in the backyard of a residence in the 100 block of E. William Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Both men are being held at the La Porte County Jail without bond. Both suspects will have initial court hearings on Tuesday 14, at 8:30 a.m.