A man is behind bars for his role in a string of robberies over the last four months.

Kenneth Ashley is charged with 12 counts of robbery in 11 robberies that took place from Oct. 20, 2019 through Jan. 8.

The robberies took place at numerous gas stations and liquor stores, as well as a tobacco shop, a loan agency and the OshKosh B'gosh at Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets.

Ashley will appear in court Feb. 20.