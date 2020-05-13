Man arrested for robbery, police chase in La Porte County

Police arrested a man following a robbery and car chase in La Porte County Tuesday night.

Police were called to the Family Express Store on West Johnson for a theft.

They later spotted a car, described as the suspect's vehicle and a chase ensued.

It ended in Valparaiso and Jerry Valencia, 25, of Elkhart was arrested.

Valencia was booked into the La Porte County Jail on several charges including robbery and driving while intoxicated.

He’s being held on a $15,000 cash only bond.

