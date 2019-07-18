Man arrested for pointing gun at Mishawaka police performing welfare check

A man was arrested and is being evaluated at the hospital after he allegedly pointed a gun at Mishawaka police officers checking on him Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 10:01 a.m., when police were dispatched to Riverview 500 Apartments on Lincolnway East for a welfare check, according to a release from the Mishawaka Police Department.

When they knocked on the door of the person they were checking on, the 68-year-old man opened the door and pointed a gun at them. They stepped back to cover, as did the suspect, retreating into the apartment and closing the door again.

The SWAT team was activated, and police kept up a line of communication with the man who pointed the gun at them, eventually talking him into coming out of the apartment with his hands in the air.

No shots were fired, and no one was hurt during the ordeal.

The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, was transported to the hospital for a mental evaluation after being taken into custody.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office will review the case and decide whether to press charges.

