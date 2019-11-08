Man arrested for making bomb threats against Warsaw school

Police say a man admitted to making bomb threats against a Warsaw school because he was planning to rob a local business.

On Sept. 18 and 27, bomb threat calls were made to Warsaw Community High School. Warsaw police officers responded and searched the school and outlying buildings, but no threats were found.

On Nov. 7, detectives spoke with Mark A. Schultz, a 46-year-old person of interest from Silver Lake.

Police say he admitted to making the false calls so that he could commit a robbery at a local business, but they say the robbery never took place.

Schultz was booked into the Kosciusko County Jail on charges of intimidation, a level 6 felony, and is currently held on a 48-hour prosecutor investigative hold. Police say additional charges are anticipated.

