Man arrested for allegedly torturing, killing dog

A man is custody after allegedly killing a dog.

Jeremy Lindsey, 18, is charged with torturing and mutilating an animal.

South Bend police say 18-year-old Jeremy Lindsey was arrested just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to police records, Lindsey was arrested for allegedly torturing and mutilating a dog in a home in the 500 block of Sherman Avenue.

Neighbors told 16 News Now Thursday that they have noticed strange activity in their neighborhood recently but were shocked to learn someone had brutally murdered a dog.

"They crazy as hell for somebody to do that. They need to be ashamed of themselves. I didn't know nothing about it on the block. It's too much stuff going on in South Bend," neighbor Charlotte Logan said.

Lindsey is being held without bail.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office says it is looking over the case and will make a decision on formal charges Friday.

