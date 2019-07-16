Man arrested for false bomb threat at Cass County Courthouse

A man has been charged with three felonies after allegedly calling in a false bomb threat at the Cass County Courthouse.

It happened around 8:44 a.m. on June 21.

Cass County Central Dispatch received two 911 phone calls indicating that a bomb had been placed in the courthouse and would go off when the timer expired.

The courthouse was evacuated and searched by department personnel and a bomb dog.

The building was found to be safe shortly after noon.

Detectives with the Cass County Sheriff's Office and the Cass County Drug Team began an investigation of the call and developed a suspect after executing several search warrants.

On July 12, Patrick Kyle McMeeken was arrested and charged with the following three felony counts:

Count 1. False Report or Threat of Terrorism.

Count 2. Computers – using to commit a crime.

Count 3. Conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice.

Habitual offender Fourth offence Notice

If convicted, McMeeken faces up to a life sentence.

Anyone with information about this crime or any crime in Cass County is encouraged to call the Cass County Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328.