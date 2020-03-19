Man arrested for beating cashier with pipe at Roseland gas station

A man is in custody after brutally beating a cashier with a pipe at a Phillips 66 gas station in Roseland Thursday.

Kevin McKenzie (left), arrested after brutally beating 66 Phillips gas station cashier Pamela Trunk (right) with a pipe Thursday.

Pamela Trunk says she usually runs the register during the day at this Phillips 66 gas station on 933 and Pendle Street.

Rarely does Trunk work the midnight shift. On Thursday, she did not knowing someone would come in trying to kill her.

"A guy came in, made a purchase, and about 5 minutes later he walked back in the store, had a stick raised, came behind the counter, said 'the Lord is making me do this' and started welling on me," Trunk said.

The man is 44-year-old Kevin McKenzie, who was arrested a short time after returning to beat Trunk a second time with what she explains was a pipe.

"I got the laceration on my head with seven staples and stitches. I got stitches on the side of my head, stitches on the back of my head. I got this little ordeal on my arm," Trunk explained.

The St. Joseph County Prosecuter's Office formally charged McKenzie with battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor.

After digging deeper into McKenzie’s past, records show McKenzie was charged in 2015 for robbery resulting in bodily injury and attempted robbery, a level 5 felony that carried a four year sentence.

However, McKenzie would receive psychiatric treatment and after serving just over a year In jail, McKenzie was released on probation.

Trunk says she hopes this time McKenzie is put away for good.

"I don’t want nobody going through what I went through."

McKenzie remains in custody at the St. Joseph County Jail. A bail hearing is scheduled for Friday at 1:00 p.m.