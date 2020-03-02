Man arrested for armed home invasion in Dowagiac

A Buchanan area man was arrested for an armed home invasion in Dowagiac.

Officers were called for a home invasion in-progress at an apartment complex in the 29000 block of Amerihost drive on Sunday at 10:15 p.m., police said.

Dispatch received a call that a man forced his way into the apartment by kicking in the front door.

A husband, wife and three small children were inside the home. The husband confronted the suspect and told him he was armed. The 32-year-old suspect then left the apartment. He was later arrested outside by police. Police found a knife in his possession.

The incident appears to be random, police said. He was booked at the Cass County Jail. He is expected to be arraigned on Monday, March 2nd.

This case is under investigation. If you should have information about this case you are asked to contact the Dowagiac Police Department at (269)782-9743 or the Cass County Tip line at (800)462-9328.

