Man arrested for OWI, driving with suspended license after hit-and-run

After a hit-and-run crash Friday morning, Dowagiac police arrested a driver for operating while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.

The suspect vehicle was travelling south on W. Railroad Street when it ran the stop sign at the intersection of E. Division Street. The driver hit another vehicle, which caused it to roll onto its side.

The suspect vehicle then drove away at a high rate of speed with witnesses attempting to follow it.

After receiving tips from witnesses, police found the suspect and suspect vehicle at a home in the 400 block of Michigan Avenue.

Upon contacting the driver, officers say they learned that his license is currently suspended and that he had been drinking all morning.

The driver, a 21-year-old from South Bend, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, and driving while license suspended. He was lodged at the Cass County Jail.

The suspect's name is being withheld pending his arraignment in Cass County 4th District Court.

The three people who were in the vehicle that was hit were treated and released at an area hospital.

