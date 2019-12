An Illinois man is facing charges in Marshall County after allegedly driving over 100 miles per hour.

Aaron Cantleberry, 24, is accused of reaching those speeds near U.S. 30 and King Road around 3 a.m. Friday.

Police then found marijuana and paraphernalia when they pulled him over.

Cantleberry is facing charges for reckless driving, operating while intoxicated, and possession of marijuana.

Cantleberry was booked into the Marshall County Jail.