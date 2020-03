Mishawaka Police announced an arrest in connection with Tuesday's robbery at a Mishawaka 7-Eleven.

Antwan Bradley, 23, was arrested for the robbery.

South Bend Police assisted in the arrest.

During the execution of search warrants, police found drugs and stolen lottery tickets in a vehicle and at a South Bend residence.

Bradley is being charged with armed robbery, a level three felony.

His next court date is scheduled for April 15.