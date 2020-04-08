Man arrested for March Taco Bell shooting

The suspect in a Mishawaka shooting has been taken into custody.

According to the Mishawaka Police Department, Nicholas William Gay was arrested out of state on April 1 and is now in the St. Joseph County Jail.

He's being charged with attempted murder in relation to a shooting at the Taco Bell on McKinley Avenue back on March 6, where an employee was shot.

The worker was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Gay is also facing charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and unlawful possession of a firearm.

