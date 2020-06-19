Man arrested for alleged OWI after collision with motorcycle

A Leesburg man is behind bars after getting arrested for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated, this after he collided with a motorcycle on Thursday.

At 4:48 p.m., emergency crews were sent to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Main Street and Van Buren Street.

According to investigators, 49-year-old David Watts was heading south on Main Street, in a 2011 Chrysler 200, when he began turning east on Van Buren Street and into the path of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcycle struck the front passenger side corner of the Chrysler.

The motorcyclist, Joshua Parker, suffered severe lacerations to his upper thigh and arm. He was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

Watts was taken into custody at the scene and booked at the Kosciusko County Jail on suspicion of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Serious Bodily Injury.