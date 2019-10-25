Man arrested after robbing Elkhart gas station, Goshen liquor store

An Elkhart man is in jail after police say he wanted to grab attention from gang members by robbing a gas station and liquor store on Oct. 16.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, 19-year-old Henry Littrice appeared in court Thursday, following his arrest.

Littrice admitted to the two robberies during a police interview. He told investigators, while riding with other people, the group went to the Speedway gas station on S. Nappanee Street in Elkhart. He took a handgun from the car and used it to hold up an employee at the counter.

About an hour later, the group drove to Chalet Party Shoppe in Goshen. Court documents show, he decided to rob the store using the same gun.

Elkhart police spotted the car a few hours after the robberies.

Littrice told investigators the robberies were spontaneous decisions not motivated by a need for money.

“Henry stated that he got caught up in the moment and wanted to create some street credibility to his name to possibly impress some members of a gang he was interested in,” Elkhart police stated in the affidavit.

Littrice’s trial is expected to begin March 16, 2020. He remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.

