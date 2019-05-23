Man arrested after police receive tip that he was storing body in apartment

A man has been arrested after police received a tip that he was storing a body inside his apartment.

Sturgis police were dispatched late Wednesday night to the 200 block of N. Maple Street to investigate the tip.

Officers say they were given consent to search the home.

Evidence was found that led to the activation of the St. Joseph County Major Crime Scene Task Force, and a search warrant was executed at the home.

Police say a 35-year-old man was taken into custody without incident and will be charged with open murder, dismemberment of a corpse and failure to report a death.

The Sturgis Police Department is continuing to investigate this case.

They are withholding all names until next of kin have been notified. Police say the female victim had not been previously reported missing.

