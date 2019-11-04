Man arrested after Kosciusko County shooting

A SWAT team broke down a door and arrested a man after he allegedly shot another person he got into an argument with in Kosciusko County Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 200 block of East State Street in Etna Green, according to a release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office.

Police were initially called to Milford, where they found a 45-year-old North Webster man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported and treated for the wound, which was not considered life-threatening.

The victim said he was shot during an argument with 53-year-old Shawn McCrum, of Etna Green. The victim reportedly told police he drove to Milford after being shot.

Police went to the scene of the shooting and heard someone inside. When no one answered the door, they called in the SWAT team.

At 10:12 a.m. Sunday, SWAT broke down the door and ordered McCrum out of the home. McCrum surrendered and was taken to the Kosciusko County Jail.

McCrum is being held without bond as police continue to investigate.

Police did not provide specifics on what happened leading up to the shooting.

